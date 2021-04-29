The San Francisco 49ers are in the market for a quarterback in the 2021 NFL Draft, with reports indicating they’re smitten with Alabama signal caller Mac Jones and North Dakota State QB Trey Lance. As it turns out, they decided to make a call elsewhere and see if they could get someone a little more established, and You’ll Never Believe What Happened Next™.

Rumors swirled around the Twitterverse on Thursday afternoon that the Niners kicked the tires on Green Bay Packers star and noted Jeopardy! host Aaron Rodgers’ availability. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network confirmed that a very informal call about whether or not they could make something happen, to which the Packers shot them down.

The #49ers reached out to the #Packers on Wednesday about trading for Aaron Rodgers, but no formal offer was made and a source said there is a “zero percent chance” that Green Bay deals the reigning NFL MVP. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 29, 2021

San Francisco famously passed on the opportunity to draft Rodgers back in 2005, opting to instead select Alex Smith and triggering a fall for Rodgers that ended when the Packers selected him No. 24 overall. While Jones is a good fit for their offense and Lance is a potential star, being able to acquire Rodgers would, at least in the short-term, be far more promising than rolling with a youngster for the foreseeable future.

Green Bay did trade up to take Jordan Love last year, giving them a successor to Rodgers whenever that time comes. It just seems like that isn’t happening any time soon.