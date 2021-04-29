The Jacksonville Jaguars are a few hours away from taking their quarterback of the future when, barring something totally unforeseen, they select Clemson star Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. As for who he’ll be throwing to, it turns out that a quarterback from Urban Meyer’s past might be coming back into the fold.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Tim Tebow worked out for the team recently at tight end. It’s unclear if the soon-to-be 34-year-old former signal caller will hop on board full-time, but as Rapoport said, the two sides have discussed Tebow potentially coming on board.

Update on a former first-round pick: Tim Tebow recently worked out for the #Jaguars, source said, and there has been at least some discussion of him signing. Oh, and he’s a tight end now. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2021

Tebow was one of the most decorated college quarterbacks of all time under Meyer at the University of Florida and was the No. 25 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos. He was with the team for two years before getting traded to the New York Jets, where he suited up for a year. From there, Tebow was a practice squad player in New England and Philadelphia before his football playing career ended in 2015. In the meantime, Tebow’s done TV work with ESPN and had a brief baseball career, playing in the New York Mets’ minor league system before retiring earlier this year.

It would be very weird if this ended up happening.