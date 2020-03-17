Report: Tom Brady Is Expected To Join The Tampa Bay Buccaneers

A seismic shift came in the NFL on Tuesday morning when Tom Brady announced that he would not return to the New England Patriots. Brady announced the news on his social media channels, and as a result, perhaps the greatest quarterback to ever play the game will suit up for a team other than the Patriots for the first time in his professional career.

The big question ever since that news dropped has been which team will that be, and according to several reports, all indications are that Brady’s heading to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The first rumblings came via Dale Arnold of NESN earlier in the day.

From my source: the @Buccaneers will announce their deal with @TomBrady tomorrow. The deal is done. — Dale Arnold (@DaleEArnold) March 17, 2020

As for where he would not end up, Jim Trotter of NFL Media signaled that another team that was in the market for his services, the Los Angeles Chargers, was no longer in the running to acquire the future Hall of Fame inductee.

I’ve been saying for two days I believe the Chargers are the best fit for Brady – and I still believe that. But I’m told the Brady camp has led the Chargers to believe he is going to stay back East because of family considerations. #StayTuned — Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) March 17, 2020

The Chargers made a serious run at Brady, but, barring a change of heart by the quarterback, the team believes it is out of the running for him. — Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) March 17, 2020

Then, around 6:40 p.m., a flood of information came in that indicated TB had his sights set on TB. Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington of ESPN brought word that the expectation is that Brady and the Bucs will join forces.

Tampa is the expected landing spot for Tom Brady barring anything unforeseen, sources tell me and @JeffDarlington. There's no signing date or announcement officially set up, but Brady is expected to be a Buccaneer. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2020

Josina Anderson of ESPN then confirmed that while the Chargers are holding onto one final shred of hope, they believe this one is over. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network also chimed in, saying that the Bucs made Brady a monster offer to convince him to head to Florida.

Team source to me just now on current likelihood #Chargers are out of the Tom Brady race: "Until Brady says it with his own mouth, I guess we're not. However, all signs show, right now, he's going elsewhere." — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 17, 2020

With the #Chargers out of the running, the #Bucs offer to QB Tom Brady is believed to be roughly $30M per year. They are the only known team to make an offer. Tampa Bay has been confident all day and for good reason. As we wait Tom Brady’s officials announcement, all eyes on TB. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

Should this come to fruition, Brady would replace Jameis Winston, who put up monster numbers last year but was reckless with the football and oftentimes made mistakes that cost Tampa games. He’ll certainly have plenty of talent around him, as he’ll get to throw to two of the most productive receivers in the league in Chris Godwin and Mike Evans.