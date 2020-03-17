Getty Image
Report: Tom Brady Is Expected To Join The Tampa Bay Buccaneers

A seismic shift came in the NFL on Tuesday morning when Tom Brady announced that he would not return to the New England Patriots. Brady announced the news on his social media channels, and as a result, perhaps the greatest quarterback to ever play the game will suit up for a team other than the Patriots for the first time in his professional career.

The big question ever since that news dropped has been which team will that be, and according to several reports, all indications are that Brady’s heading to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The first rumblings came via Dale Arnold of NESN earlier in the day.

As for where he would not end up, Jim Trotter of NFL Media signaled that another team that was in the market for his services, the Los Angeles Chargers, was no longer in the running to acquire the future Hall of Fame inductee.

Then, around 6:40 p.m., a flood of information came in that indicated TB had his sights set on TB. Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington of ESPN brought word that the expectation is that Brady and the Bucs will join forces.

Josina Anderson of ESPN then confirmed that while the Chargers are holding onto one final shred of hope, they believe this one is over. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network also chimed in, saying that the Bucs made Brady a monster offer to convince him to head to Florida.

Should this come to fruition, Brady would replace Jameis Winston, who put up monster numbers last year but was reckless with the football and oftentimes made mistakes that cost Tampa games. He’ll certainly have plenty of talent around him, as he’ll get to throw to two of the most productive receivers in the league in Chris Godwin and Mike Evans.

