Colt Cabana Made His AEW Return And Fans Couldn’t Resist CM Punk Jokes

It’s been nearly two months since CM Punk went nuclear in his post-match press conference on his relationship with Colt Cabana and what led to their friendship ending before ultimately reportedly fighting the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega backstage.

While there hasn’t been any official announcement on Punk’s future or the status of the Bucks and Omega, the writing has been pretty clearly on the wall in recent weeks with first the AEW Twitter account teasing the return of the Bucks and Omega and later Wednesday night Cabana returning as the surprise challenger for Chris Jericho’s ROH world championship.

When Cabana appeared as the challenger, fans on Twitter couldn’t help taking shots at Punk upon his nemesis once again appearing on AEW.

Cabana ultimately came up short in the match, but the message Tony Khan is sending seems quite clear on which side the promotion has chosen.

Punk’s falling out with Cabana stemmed from his infamous podcast appearance post-WWE that resulted in lawsuits against WWE doctor Dr. Chris Amann, and later lawsuits brought against each other. After it was reported that Punk had some involvement in Cabana, who was part of the AEW roster a year ago, being sent to ROH, Tony Khan came out in defense of Punk. We’ll see what this means for Cabana’s status in AEW and ROH, but it’s appearing less likely by the day that Punk will step foot in AEW again.

