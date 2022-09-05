CM Punk Went Nuclear After AEW All Out And A ‘Melee’ Reportedly Broke Out

Shortly after winning back the AEW heavyweight championship in the main event of All Out in Chicago, CM Punk hit the post-show press conference and immediately launched into a tirade against the EVPs of the show amid allegations he was responsible for sending former friend Colt Cabana to Ring of Honor.

CM Punk just went off at the #AEWAllOut Media Scrum pic.twitter.com/QaNjTlJjUq — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) September 5, 2022

Punk’s falling out with Cabana stemmed from his infamous podcast appearance post-WWE that resulted in lawsuits against WWE doctor Dr. Chris Amann, and later lawsuits brought against each other. After it was reported that Punk had some involvement in Cabana, who was part of the AEW roster a year ago, being sent to ROH, Tony Khan came out in defense of Punk just days ago.

On Sunday night, Punk’s tirade included mentions of him not being a friend of Cabana’s in nearly a decade, how he paid all Cabana’s bills and has all the receipts to prove it, and how upset he was to be having to deny reports he alleges were put out by the promotion’s EVPs, which includes Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks.

“Now, it’s 2022. I haven’t been friends with him since at least 2014, late 2013. And the fact that I have to sit up here, because we have irresponsible people who call themselves EVPs, and couldn’t f***ing manage a Target, and they spread lies and bulls*** and put into a media that I got somebody fired when I have f*** all to do with him, want nothing to do with him, do not care where he works, where he doesn’t work, where he eats, where he sleeps. And the fact that I have to get up here and do this in 2022 is f***ing embarrassing. And if y’all are at fault, f*** you. If you’re not, I apologize,” Punk said (H/T Wrestling Inc for transcription).

He then turned his attention to “Hangman” Adam Page, who he called an “empty-headed f***ing dumb f***” who went “out on national television and f***ing go into business for himself,” referring to Page’s promo comments leading up to their original title match at AEW Double or Nothing.

The fireworks didn’t stop there, as reports detail how the reaction backstage to his comments allegedly resulted in a “melee,” per the Wrestling Observer. The people involved in any backstage confrontation have not been identified, but the Young Bucks were said to be there, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer.

A couple of talent were told that some very important names were pissed off and threatening to walk out over this. Obviously at this stage, we have to be cognizant of a possible work. https://t.co/VkVled1jmM — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) September 5, 2022

Despite all of the backstage drama, Khan said the EVPs are still significant contributors to his organization, but admitted what is going on is a “dicey situation,” per Jon Alba.