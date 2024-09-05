The Kansas City Chiefs will begin their quest for a three-peat on Thursday night, as they look to do something that hasn’t been done since the Lombardi Packers. The closest any team has come to that feat is the New England Patriots, who won two out of three on several occasions. Rob Gronkowski was part of one of those runs in New England, and he knows the unique position the Chiefs are in trying to fend off the rest of the league and taking everyone’s best shot each week. We got a chance to talk with Gronk this week as part of his new campaign with Tostitos, where he joined forces with Tom Brady and Julian Edelman once again for new commercial spots that will run this season. We talked about the bond he has with those two (and all of his Patriots teammates), what fans will get to see from Brady and Bill Belichick now that they’re going to be doing TV, the challenges facing the Chiefs quest of a three-peat, the growth of the tight end position, and the pride he takes in helping make being a tight end cool. To start, I want to talk about Tostitos campaign and what this was like putting it together and getting to work with Tom and Julian again on these spots? Yeah, well, obviously I’m teaming up with Tostitos and some of my all time favorite teammates in Julian Edelman and Tom Brady, there’s no doubt about that. And it’s to kickoff the 2024 football season with a series of hilarious new TV commercials, and it’s the show that you can’t have football without Tostitos. And when I heard about this campaign, and I heard I was going to be teaming up with my former teammates, I knew it was a no brainer, because Tostitos? The number one chip in the game, it’s the championship chip to have while watching football. My teammates, they’re championship teammates on and off the field. So when I heard this campaign was going down, I knew it was a no brainer to join them and shoot this series of TV commercials. How special is that bond that you have with those guys, and not just Julian and Tom, but all of those Patriots teammates? Because you spent so long there and you had that same core for so long, and you won so much together. It is special. It’s special because we went to war together on the football field for 10 years straight. We know each other inside and out. We know how we work inside and out. We know our skill sets out on the football field. We know how to utilize each other’s skill set. We know how to pick each other up. We know how to rag on each other. We were together every single day. We’re basically all family, you know, we’ll all be friends for the rest of our lives. And the most important thing is we won championships together, and we put our bodies on the line for each other. You know, I did everything I could do to help win a championship. I put my body on the line to help win a championship. I saw Julian Edelman put his body on the line every single week to help us win a championship. And obviously with Tom Brady putting his body on the line, you know, to win a championship year in and year out as well, or to be in contention to win a championship and be the best teammate possible. So when you got teammates that were doing that, along with plenty of other guys as well that were on the Patriots and coaches as well. So whenever you can team up with guys like that for a campaign after football, you do it. Because you can reminisce about it, we can rip on each other, make fun of each other again, because that’s what it’s all about. It’s like bringing the locker room now to a TV commercial set.

Fans know Tom as the greatest quarterback and they know him as a competitor, but this year he moves into the broadcast booth. What are you excited for fans to be able to see in terms of Tom off the field? I’m excited for fans to see the knowledge that Tom Brady possesses with the game of football. The guy knows the skill sets of the defensive players like no other. He knows when an offensive player that’s on his team is going to be open against a certain defender. He knows the mismatches, he knows the blitzes, he knows the defensive line, he knows their stunts, he knows the coverages. So if he can just share that knowledge and just project that knowledge, fans are going to love him even more. Your old coach is making the same transition, as Bill Belichick’s gonna be doing TV work this year. What are fans gonna see from him, because you see Belichick on the sideline, he’s kind of stone faced, and didn’t give off a ton of emotion. But what do you think fans are gonna get to see from him now that he’s gonna have to kind of peel back that curtain a little bit? Hey, we’re already seeing it. Coach Belichick is the absolute man right now. He has done, like, a total 180 since his coaching gig with the Patriots. I mean, he was uptight, for sure, with the media when he was the head coach of the Patriots. And it worked. It was for a reason, and it worked. Got him championships, got us championships, Super Bowls, all that good stuff. And now that he’s not coaching, he has opened up like no other, and he is showing a side that no one else has seen. I mean, no one has seen, and everyone’s loving it. Fans are loving it. His players that he coached are loving it. I’m loving it. And he’s just showing, like, his perspective of the game of football lately, and it’s been great for everyone. The Chiefs are trying to do something that hasn’t been done in a long time winning a three-peat. What is the biggest challenge they’re going to have to overcome internally in terms of getting to that and winning a third championship, because you’re one of the few people that has firsthand knowledge of being on a dynasty type team? The Chiefs are spectacular. I mean, they’re the first ones to go back-to-back since the Patriots in 03-04. I was too young, I was not part of the 03-04, team. I was part of the team where we went to three Super Bowls in a row — after the Atlanta game, then we lost to Philly, but then we came back and beat the Rams. And the thing is, to win a championship, you got to keep the band together. You got to keep the core guys together. You got to keep the core coaches together. And that’s what the Kansas City Chiefs have done. They got the majority of their core players there that have been there, that have won the championships, that are still there, that are going into this year. They’re adding players to the weak spots of their roster to make them even better. For example, they had really no receivers last year for Patrick Mahomes, and now they upgraded to a whole ‘nother level. They got one of the fastest guys in the history of the game they drafted in the first round this year, Xavier Worthy. So like, they’re on the right path to do a three-peat, but the problem is, you have a target on your back and everyone’s coming for you. But I feel like the Chiefs know how to respond. They’ve been in that position before, obviously winning the Super Bowls, and then everyone coming for them. So they’re in a good position, and everyone has to be on the same page. So they’re running that organization well, from top to the bottom, from the ownership to the coaching to the players. Who are the teams that you look at, and if you’re picking the biggest threats to knock the Chiefs off, who are the teams that you’re most excited to see challenge them this year? Well, obviously the San Francisco 49ers. I believe they have the best team in the league on paper, but they have not been able to get it done in crunch time. And once again, they have the best team on paper. They just signed all their players. They’re on the field. There is no excuse why the San Francisco 49ers should not win it all this year. They just got to show that they can get it done in crunch time. On top of that, I think the Baltimore Ravens adding Derrick Henry in the backfield has just elevated the Ravens to a whole ‘nother level, as well. They got a great defense. So I think those two teams are going to be out there to give the Chiefs a run for their money.