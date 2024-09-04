If you turn on any random NFL game on a Sunday afternoon, odds are you’re going to see some pretty spectacular play out of at least one tight end. The position, as a whole, has never been in a better spot, as we’re seeing Hall of Fame players intersect with promising youngsters and a middle-class at the position that is filled with guys who can really play. For Tony Gonzalez, watching tight end play at this point in NFL history is a blast. Arguably the greatest tight end to ever play the game, Gonzalez helped revolutionize the position, and now, he sees the unique ways he was used during his time with the Kansas City Chiefs and the Atlanta Falcons become standard operating procedure for tight ends. “When I got in the league, it was three-point stance and blocking half the time,” Gonzalez told Uproxx Sports. “And not that I didn’t do the three point stance, I’m still from that old school tight end you had to block, put hands on people and block them. But I started, one of the things that I did, it was like, hey, put me in the spot, put me at wide receiver, line me up all over the field. And you’re seeing, I mean, Travis Kelce, Kyle Pitts, [Dalton] Kincaid, all these young tight ends that, they hardly ever put their hand in the dirt.” Recently, we got the chance to sit down with Gonzalez to talk about the position, his partnership with Crown Royal, this upcoming NFL season, and more. What do you have going on with Crown Royal? Well, I’ve partnered up with Crown Royal this year, and we’re gonna be spreading generosity. We’re gonna start it out next week in Kansas City, we’re gonna be on the Royal Rig, which is a big 18 wheeler, I’ll be there with Rob Riggle, big Kansas City Chiefs fan, and like I said, spreading generosity, hanging out with the fans, supporting the military, which is obviously close to my heart. And so, can’t wait to get it started next week in Kansas City. What’s the ideal preparation of Crown Royal? Are you someone who likes throwing in a cocktail? Do you like to sip it on the rocks? What are we going with? I’m more of a rocks guy, but back when I was hitting the club up, it was a crown and coke, having a good time. That’s a classic, you can never go wrong with it. Yeah. It was big one with the team, too. A lot of people on the team loved a Crown Royal.

Obviously, we’re here because the NFL season is right around the corner. And I guess just broadly, how are we feeling about the NFL season being back? I mean, come on, the NFL has something that no other sport has, not even close, it’s the drama every season. You always have your contenders, but you know for sure there’s going to be three or four teams that surprise everybody. For sure, there’s gonna be some of those “contenders” that fall off, like Philly did last year, that aren’t as good. It’s exciting to see, and right now, I know I’m being a homer here a little bit, but Kansas City, best team in the NFL, I think you’re foolish, honestly, and I think you’re just trying to be a contrarian, if you don’t pick them right now to go back to the Super Bowl. Of course, anything can happen health wise, but they’ve gotten better. They look great, defense, offense. But other teams, love what the Baltimore Ravens have done. I think Philly, I think they’re gonna be a different team. They’re gonna be right back on top. They got the new coordinators, Vic Fangio and Kellen Moore, that’s gonna make a huge difference for them. And then you got the outliers, like let’s see Aaron Rodgers out there with the Jets, if he can get it back that old flavor that he used to have, that MVP-type level, who knows what they can do? So it’s exciting, the NFL, they’ve got it. It’s a great product that I love watching. I was going to ask about them in a sec, but I want to just ask about Kansas City, because obviously, you had such a great career there, now they’re the team to beat in the NFL year over year. And I’m always interested in how they seem to find another gear once the playoffs roll around. What do you attribute that to? Is that just, like, we have Mahomes, it’s winning time, we know that he’s just going to be able to get the job done. Or do you think there’s something else to that? No, it’s a combination of things. You have Hall of Famers — Hall of Fame coach, Andy Reid has always been one of the best, just couldn’t get over the hump because he didn’t have the quarterback. Donovan McNabb’s a good quarterback, but he’s not Patrick Mahomes. You get Patrick Mahomes, and you combine it with Andy Reid, it’s kind of like [Bill] Belichick combined with Tom Brady. It’s a perfect storm, and they’re going to be great for a long time, and when they get to the playoffs, those guys step up, and it starts at the top. Then on defense, Chris Jones. Chris Jones, always, he’s having a good year, good year, gets in the playoffs and just takes control of the games, unstoppable. And that’s the difference between good players and great players, and great players with the best in the league. And then the best in the league with some of the best of all time. This is kind of like the Dak Prescott thing — great during the regular season, get to the playoffs, it’s not the same. The other quarterback will play better than you, and that’s the reason why they’re having trouble signing him this year. So, I think with the Chiefs, get used to this, they’re gonna be good for a long time. And I think this year, this might be the best team that they’ve had in the last three years. I know you just went through a couple of teams that you find interesting going into this season. You put Philly in there, you put the Ravens in there, a couple others. Is there one that you think is flying under the radar going into this year for one reason or another? Sure. I will sound like a homer again, but I think the Atlanta Falcons. I think they got a quarterback, and he’s good, Kirk Cousins. They have offensive weapons, they went out and got Matthew Judon for the defense. They got Jessie Bates, A.J. Terrell, one of the best corners in the league. They’re somebody that could surprise some people, and if they get hot, they can beat you, they can beat any team in NFC. They can beat San Francisco, they can beat Philly. But yeah, I think them, and then maybe a dark horse in the AFC, I would go back to the Jets. If the Jets stay healthy, and Aaron’s Aaron, watch out. They can light it up and do pretty well.