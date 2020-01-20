Football games are a great thing to experience in person, especially if you have nice seats. But when you’re probably only at a football game to advertise your new television show for the benefit of the network broadcasting said game, you might not be having the best of times.

That appeared to be the case with Rob Lowe, he of a new 9-1-1 show on Fox that was given an ad read right after he was shown on the Fox broadcast of the NFC Championship Game on Sunday. When the camera flashed to him in the stands, however, basically everyone noticed the same thing about what he was wearing.

Rob Lowe is a fed pic.twitter.com/msqu619EIb — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 20, 2020

Seriously, who wears an NFL hat? Where do you even get one of those these days? The guy in the Quiksilver hat and Niners jersey is also extremely Northern California, but Lowe’s support of The Shield and only the shield certainly got a big reaction online.

Wearing an "NFL" hat at a game is like playing blackjack in the MGM Grand with a "The House" hat on. https://t.co/ZwchxJ42Wq — Jeff (BPredict) (@BPredict) January 20, 2020

How do you do, fellow NFL fans? https://t.co/j60XXsGBmv — Christopher Crawford (@Crawford_MILB) January 20, 2020

tfw you are protecting the shield pic.twitter.com/WVF6ilvVEN — Natalie Weiner (@natalieweiner) January 20, 2020

Jordan Uhl had a few jokes in particular that were good.

Rob Lowe wearing an NFL hat in the crowd. Not a team. Just the NFL logo. Big fan of the league overall. Great stuff. — jordan (@JordanUhl) January 20, 2020

It’s a hat that asks more questions than has answers, but it’s also just an extremely weird thing to wear to a game.

“I’m just here to cheer on the government” pic.twitter.com/RhGRTOenqq — Brian Floyd (@BrianMFloyd) January 20, 2020

There were, of course, some Patriots jokes too.

This is how the Pats are going to start dressing their video crew for that we series they use to launder their cheating pic.twitter.com/peM3igjoyJ — Steven Ruiz (@theStevenRuiz) January 20, 2020

In any event, good luck to Rob Lowe on his new show, 9-1-1: Lone Star. If you’re a fan of the show, might I suggest acquiring a Dallas Cowboys hat to show your support.