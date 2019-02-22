Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Has Been Charged With Soliciting Prostitution In Florida

Associate Editor
02.22.19

Getty Image

Less than one month after the New England Patriots won their sixth Super Bowl in franchise history, longtime owner Robert Kraft has been charged with misdemeanor crimes stemming from his alleged involvement in a human trafficking ring. According to police in Jupiter, Fla., Kraft is one of several people who were charged, and has been charged with two counts of soliciting prostitution.

Kraft, who has a residence about half an hour away in Palm Beach, has reportedly not yet been arrested, although there is a warrant out for his arrest that will go to his home in Massachusetts, per Deadspin.

Around The Web

TOPICS#New England Patriots#NFL
TAGSNew England PatriotsNFLROBERT KRAFT

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.22.19 5 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.20.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.19.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.19.19 3 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.15.19 1 week ago
The Best Cult Podcasts Worth Listening To Right Now

The Best Cult Podcasts Worth Listening To Right Now

02.15.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP