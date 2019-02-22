Getty Image

Less than one month after the New England Patriots won their sixth Super Bowl in franchise history, longtime owner Robert Kraft has been charged with misdemeanor crimes stemming from his alleged involvement in a human trafficking ring. According to police in Jupiter, Fla., Kraft is one of several people who were charged, and has been charged with two counts of soliciting prostitution.

Kraft, who has a residence about half an hour away in Palm Beach, has reportedly not yet been arrested, although there is a warrant out for his arrest that will go to his home in Massachusetts, per Deadspin.