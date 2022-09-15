Roger Federer Announced The End Of His Competitive Tennis Career

For the second time in the last month, one of the greatest tennis players to ever live has announced the end of their career. Previously, Serena Williams wrote that the U.S. Open would mark the final time she stepped on the court, and despite a valiant effort to make it to the third round, Williams fell to Ajla Tomljanović in three sets.

In a video and letter posted to his Twitter account on Thursday morning, Roger Federer revealed that his competitive tennis career will come to an end. Federer wrote a note explaining that, at 41 years old with more than 1,500 matches under his belt, he is unable to get his body to the point where he can compete on the heels of numerous injuries and surgeries over the years. While he is going to play in the Laver Cup, which begins next week, he will not play on the ATP Tour again.

Federer also put out a video in which he narrated this letter.

To my tennis family and beyond, With Love,

Federer has accomplished everything there is to accomplish in the sport. A native of Switzerland, Federer spent 310 weeks ranked as the No. 1 men’s player in the world and has won 20 Grand Slam titles in his career, including a record-setting eight wins at Wimbledon.