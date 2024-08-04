Cody Rhodes used some help from Roman Reigns and retained his WWE Championship against Solo Sikoa on Saturday night at SummerSlam from the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland.

Sikoa made his way to the ring before it was time for the champ to make the long walk from his bus to the squared circle. Rhodes hopped off the bus with his dog, Pharaoh, before he was greeted by Arn Anderson. Rhodes handed off Pharaoh, put on the American Nightmare jacket and a mask before making his way to the stage.

What an arrival for the Undisputed WWE Champion at #SummerSlam! pic.twitter.com/ppePo27mVE — WWE (@WWE) August 4, 2024

Sikoa immediately went on the attack with Rhodes, setting up for a Samoan Spike before the champ reversed into a Cody Cutter. Sikoa began to turn the tide again, setting up for a Cross Rhodes before Rhodes reversed into the finisher of his own. Before he could get the pinfall, Tango Loa and Tama Tonga made the save.

Kevin Owens and Randy Orton came down to back Rhodes, beating Loa and Tonga out of the ring. Rhodes hit the Cross Rhodes for two before Owens and Orton fought off Loa and Tonga around the outside.

Rhodes grabbed the stairs, hit Sikoa twice, then was speared while holding the stairs for a two count. Sikoa went for the hip attack with Rhodes placed near the stairs. Rhodes moved, then hit two Cross Rhodes before Jacob Fatu hit the ring and attacked Rhodes. Fatu connected on a moonsault for Sikoa’s two count before tossing Rhodes to the outside.

Fatu tossed Rhodes on the announce table, making his way to the top rope before connecting on a splash through the table. Sikoa threw Rhodes into the ring, hit a splash from the top rope and only got the two count. Sikoa set up for the Samoan Spike, but Rhodes dropped to his knees. Rhodes popped up and found his way into a Cody Cutter.