Ronda Rousey Won The WWE Smackdown Women’s Title At Extreme Rules

Ronda Rousey has reached the top of the mountain yet again, defeating Liv Morgan to become Smackdown Women’s Champion thanks to a referee stoppage at WWE Extreme Rules.

Rousey’s 55-day reign came to an end in July when Morgan cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on the same night she won the briefcase. Morgan has done well since then to hold onto the belt, beating Rousey at SummerSlam before holding onto the belt against Shayna Baszler at Clash at the Castle.

But Saturday night, she wasn’t able to hold off Rousey in a back-and-forth affair. Despite crashing Rousey through a table with a senton bomb, the former champ managed to avoid the pinfall and work her way into an arm bar from the pin attempt.

Morgan kept her hands clasped and tried to fight off Rousey, when Morgan deadlift powerbombed Rousey into a piece of the table. Rousey kept the armbar locked in, then awkwardly transitioned into holding Morgan’s arms between her legs while locking her head behind her legs until Morgan passed out.

Despite the title win, it seems Rousey’s rivalry with Morgan is destined to continue. We’ll see what the champ has in store when at Friday night’s Smackdown.