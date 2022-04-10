Rory McIlroy entered Sunday’s final round at Augusta National a full 10 shots back of Scottie Scheffler, as his quest for the career grand slam seemed all but assured to last at least one more year.

However, for a tournament that lacked an awful lot of drama, Rory provided some in the final round as he went out in a 4-under 32 and continued to make noise on the back with an unbelievable chip-in birdie on 10 to inch ever closer to Scheffler.

Rory's run up the leader board continues with a birdie at No. 10. #themasters pic.twitter.com/ZsUNfnyyJ8 — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 10, 2022

After an eagle at 13, McIlroy had moved to 6-under for the tournament and was tied with Cam Smith, at the very least giving Scheffler something to think about on the back nine as he passed the big leaderboards around Augusta National. Unfortunately for McIlroy, he couldn’t apply additional pressure from 14-17, making four straight pars, and after going from bunker to bunker on 18, it appeared he would post 6-under at best. However, the four-time major winner created an all-time moment when he threw the ball up the slope and let it feed back to the hole beautifully, sending a massive roar ripping through the Georgia pines.

What a way to finish. McIlroy holes out on No. 18 to put pressure on the leader. #themasters pic.twitter.com/L5fWWbR9cj — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 10, 2022

It’s an incredible shot and equally funny celebration, as Rory seems to not know what to do with his hands as he shoves the club away from him and jumps up and down in the sand. Playing with McIlroy was Collin Morikawa, who was also in the bunker, a bit more in line with the hole, and after the patrons gathered around the 18th green finally settled back down, he gave them another reason to leap out of their seats by holing a birdie of his own.

Collin Morikawa sees McIlroy's chip in and answers with his own. #themasters pic.twitter.com/jGiEEdR1Gu — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 10, 2022

The two of them embracing is a great moment and while neither appear on their way to a Masters win thanks to the continued sensational play of Scheffler, they vaulted themselves into second and third, respectively, with those bogeys, which will make for a nice pay day on top of a special memory.