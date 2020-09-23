The Wrexham Red Dragons are soccer team in Wales that plays in the National League, the fifth tier of the English football system, and as such, most Americans have likely never heard of them.

However, that may very well change soon as the fan-owned club is in talks with a pair of beloved actors to invest in the club and become majority owners. Van Wilder and Waiting star Ryan Reynolds and It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney are apparently in discussions to invest over two million pounds in the club, as was widely reported by various outlets in the U.K. on Wednesday and then confirmed somewhat cheekily by Reynolds on Twitter.

According to BBC Sport, the club’s Wrexham Supporters Trust members voted overwhelmingly in support of proceeding with talks to have the two actors invest in the team, with 1,223 responding in favor and just 31 saying no. As for the deal itself, the purchase of the club would reportedly be a “nominal sum” but far more will be asked for investment to make the team more competitive on the pitch.

The deal – which will be detailed to members before any final decision is made – would see the purchase of the north Wales club for a “nominal sum” but also an immediate investment of £2m for the purposes of taking it forward as a business and as a successful football team.

If the sale goes through, expect plenty of Red Dragons gear to become popular stateside as Wrexham will surely be the most popular fifth tier team in the world under Reynolds and McElhenney’s ownership.