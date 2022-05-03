The Tennessee Titans were among the teams that benefitted from the rest of the league souring on the quarterback class in the 2022 NFL Draft. After using their first three picks on a wide receiver, cornerback, and offensive lineman, the Titans used the No. 86 selection in the Draft on Liberty quarterback Malik Willis, who some prognosticators believed could have been the first signal caller off the board.

While not a sure-fire prospect, Willis’ arm strength, mobility, and raw talent gives him the kind of upside that makes him a potential starting quarterback in the event he hits. And seeing as how starting signal caller Ryan Tannehill turns 34 this summer and is a free agent following the 2023 season, Willis is afforded time to figure out life in the league instead of getting dropped into a starting gig right away.

On Tuesday, Tannehill spoke about the pick, and revealed that he reached out after getting surprised by the selection.

Ryan Tannehill said he wasn’t informed ahead of time that the #titans were drafting Malik Willis. He did call Willis right after he was drafted to congratulate him. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) May 3, 2022

He also expressed that he does not view it as his job to hold Willis’ hand as he gets used to life in the league.

"I don't think it's my job to mentor him." Ryan Tannehill on mentoring Malik Willis 😳 @brgridiron (via @PaulKuharskyNFL)pic.twitter.com/uyAFhtmoDs — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 3, 2022

“We’re competing against each other, we’re watching the same tape, we’re doing the same drills,” Tannehill said. “I don’t think it’s my job to mentor him, but if he learns from me along the way, then that’s a great thing.”