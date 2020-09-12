Getty Image
Sports

The Saints And Alvin Kamara Agreed To A Five-Year Contract Worth $75 Million

TwitterAssociate Editor

For a moment, it appeared that the New Orleans Saints and Alvin Kamara could be on the verge of a breakup. Kamara wanted to get paid by the Saints, and an unexcused absence from camp at the end of August mixed with a report that the team was “open to trading” him made it seem like something could be on the horizon.

However, cooler heads ended up prevailing between the team and the player, and as a result, a report on Tuesday from ESPN’s Adam Schefter indicated that a deal to keep Kamara in The Big Easy was coming. Fast forward to Saturday afternoon and the deal was finished, one that will compensate the Pro Bowl back handsomely.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Kamara and the Saints agreed to a five-year extension that will give him $75 million and $15 million in guaranteed money. ESPN confirmed the particulars of this deal, which is tied for the second-highest average annual value for a running back behind only Christian McCaffrey of the Carolina Panthers.

Kamara’s ability to do a little bit of everything for the Saints is a huge piece to their puzzle. Last season, the former University of Tennessee standout ran for 797 yards with five touchdowns and caught 81 balls for 533 yards and a score.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
×