While the early part of the 2022 NFL Draft was defined by unpredictability, one thing that was missing through the first 10 picks was a team trading up to get a game-changing skill position talent. After the New York Jets selected Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson with the No. 10 overall pick, the New Orleans Saints and Detroit Lions decided it was time to make a move.

New Orleans called up the Washington Commanders, which sat at No. 11, and pulled off a move to jump up from 16. According to Albert Breer of The MMQB, the Saints put together that pick with a pair of picks a little later in the Draft to go get someone.

The picks going to Washington: 16, 98 and 120. https://t.co/3CW1qs6aoO — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 29, 2022

As for who that someone ended up being, it turns out New Orleans was a little worried about the run on wide receivers that was happening and wanted to go get their guy. The team decided that they did not want Michael Thomas to be their only former Buckeye at receiver and selected Chris Olave.

A back-to-back first-team All-Big Ten selection and one of the best receivers in the sport over the last two years, Olave might be the smoothest route runner in the entire 2022 Draft, and should give Saints QB Jameis Winston one heck of a vertical threat. During his four-year collegiate career, Olave caught 175 balls for 2,702 yards and 35 touchdowns.

One pick later, the Lions called up the Minnesota Vikings to get a game-changing receiver of their own. The team moved up from 32 to get Jameson Williams, a dynamic pass catcher from Alabama who spent one year in Tuscaloosa after teaming up with Olave and Wilson at Ohio State.

Terms: 12 and 46 for 32,34 and 66 https://t.co/SKLUkNBbhO — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2022

While Williams is coming off of a torn ACL, his season with the Crimson Tide made him one of the best receiving prospects in this Draft. As a result, Jared Goff now has a No. 1 receiver who caught 79 passes for 1,572 yards and 19 touchdowns en route to earning first-team All-American honors.