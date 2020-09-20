Getty Image
Sports

Saquon Barkley Suffered An Apparent Right Knee Injury Against The Bears

TwitterSenior Sports Writer

The early window of Week 2 in the NFL saw a number of young stars go down with injuries, as one of the great fears of this season starting without preseason games and without as much contact was the potential for serious injuries early on.

Broncos second year starting quarterback Drew Lock and Niners second year star defensive end Nick Bosa both suffered injuries in the first quarter of their respective games that knocked them out of action. Lock suffered a shoulder injury, while Bosa was carted off with an apparent knee injury. Not long after, Giants young star running back Saquon Barkley added his name to the growing list of concerning injuries, as he went down with an apparent right knee injury after stepping awkwardly while being tackled on the sideline against the Bears.

Barkley was helped back across the field to the Giants sideline, where trainers continued to evaluate him and he was eventually put on the cart and taken to the locker room, per reporters on site.

It is a brutal loss for the Giants, who built their offense around the combination of Barkley and young quarterback Daniel Jones. Barkley struggled in Week 1 against the Steelers, and New York’s inability to get the ground game going was a big reason for that loss. He had seemed to put those struggles behind him in Week 2 with 28 yards on four carries early against the Bears before his injury.

We’ll provide an update when one becomes available.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
×