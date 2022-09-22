Former WWE Star Saraya Debuted For AEW At Dynamite Grand Slam

After retiring from the wrestling ring in 2018 due to neck injuries, former WWE star Paige has hinted numerous times about interest in a return to the ring. On Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite, that came to fruition, when she made her debut in the promotion using the ring name Saraya (her real name is Saraya-Jade Bevis).

Toni Storm successfully retained her interim women’s championship in a fatal 4-way against Serena Deeb, Athena, and Britt Baker, when Deeb, Baker, and Jaime Hayter laid out an after-match beatdown following the bell. As Baker pulled a glove onto her hand, an entrance video played on the big screen and Saraya’s name played before she made her way to the ring.

It’s unclear at this point what level of active wrestling she’ll take on. Saraya’s last televised match came on Monday Night Raw at the end of 2017, when she teamed with Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville to earn a win over Bayley, Mickie James, and Sasha Banks.

Fightful had reported earlier in the day that AEW and Saraya had discussions earlier this summer on a potential partnership. That came after Baker named Saraya as a dream opponent in an interview with Sportskeeda. It seems like we may just be getting that dream match sooner rather than later.