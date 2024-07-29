scott hanson
Getty Image
Sports

Scott Hanson Got So Fired Up During Olympics Gold Zone That He Cut His Hand

Let’s face it: There’s a lot going on during the Olympics. For those of us who love to spend all day watching sports, it’s great, but it can be really hard to keep tabs on everything throughout the day, as there always seems to be 10 different sports happening at one.

Someone at NBC, the American network that has the broadcast rights for the Games, had the brilliant idea to borrow the NFL Network’s RedZone idea. Gold Zone, as it is known, has been an invaluable resource during the Paris Olympics, as it bounces from event to event and keeps fans aware of what’s going on. And to really lean into the RedZone influence, Scott Hanson is on the roster of hosts for the channel.

Hanson is a pretty enthusiastic guy, and unfortunately, this got the better of him on Monday. At one point, Hanson got a little too fired up while rooting for the United States, to the point that he pounded on the desk so hard that he cut his hand and started bleeding.

It’s unclear which team or event got Hanson going like this — my guess would be men’s gymnastics, where the Americans picked up its first team medal in 16 years (a bronze) thanks to this:

It’s also possible that Hanson got cut during the men’s 200m freestyle, which, once again, rocked.

In fairness to Hanson (if this was what caused it, of course), I was pretty fired up watching both of these, too.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
Rema’s Polarizing ‘Heis’ Album Is The Jolt Afrobeats Needs
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors