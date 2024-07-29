Let’s face it: There’s a lot going on during the Olympics. For those of us who love to spend all day watching sports, it’s great, but it can be really hard to keep tabs on everything throughout the day, as there always seems to be 10 different sports happening at one.

Someone at NBC, the American network that has the broadcast rights for the Games, had the brilliant idea to borrow the NFL Network’s RedZone idea. Gold Zone, as it is known, has been an invaluable resource during the Paris Olympics, as it bounces from event to event and keeps fans aware of what’s going on. And to really lean into the RedZone influence, Scott Hanson is on the roster of hosts for the channel.

Hanson is a pretty enthusiastic guy, and unfortunately, this got the better of him on Monday. At one point, Hanson got a little too fired up while rooting for the United States, to the point that he pounded on the desk so hard that he cut his hand and started bleeding.

I was pounding the desk on Gold Zone when Team USA was winning a medal.

I’m designated “likely” to return. @peacock @NBCOlympics pic.twitter.com/yBbBNZC21J — Scott Hanson (@ScottHanson) July 29, 2024

It’s unclear which team or event got Hanson going like this — my guess would be men’s gymnastics, where the Americans picked up its first team medal in 16 years (a bronze) thanks to this:

Stephen Nedoroscik had to score big on pommel horse for Team USA in the last rotation… AND HE DID. 🤯 📺: NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/hkhiHpovyh — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 29, 2024

It’s also possible that Hanson got cut during the men’s 200m freestyle, which, once again, rocked.

THAT FINISH. 🤯 Romania's David Popovici wins gold in the 200m free by the slimmest of margins. American Luke Hobson secures the bronze.#ParisOlympics | 📺 NBC & Peacock pic.twitter.com/L9XZdAt1b4 — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 29, 2024

In fairness to Hanson (if this was what caused it, of course), I was pretty fired up watching both of these, too.