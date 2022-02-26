Sean McVay won a Super Bowl and had to confront a pretty big question: Should he come back and coach, or ride off into the sunset and do something else? McVay has mentioned in the past that he does not want to spend his entire life coaching, but on Friday, the Los Angeles Rams coach told Adam Schefter of ESPN that he was going to eschew other opportunities and return to the team next year.

That news came amid rumors that the 36-year-old McVay might move to the broadcast booth. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Amazon was interested in bringing him on board as they get ready to begin their NFL broadcasts, and were willing to cut him a potentially gigantic check to pique his interest.

Amazon Prime Video were planning on meeting next week with the Los Angeles head coach about him becoming an NFL TV game analyst, and sources felt the platform might go as high as offering five years and $100 million for its exclusive Thursday Night Football package in the fall.

Marchand went on to report that McVay didn’t just attract interest from Amazon, as Fox reportedly had interest in bringing him in and putting him in the booth. The network is on the lookout for a new No. 1 NFL analyst, as Troy Aikman is reportedly on the verge of heading to ESPN and joining its Monday Night Football team.