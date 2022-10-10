The Seattle Mariners are in the playoffs for the first time in 20-plus years, snapping one of the longest droughts in professional sports, and they punched their ticket, officially, on Saturday in an unbelievable comeback in Toronto to complete a 2-0 sweep of the Blue Jays in the Wild Card series.

After trailing 8-1 entering the sixth inning, the Mariners steadily reeled in Toronto with four runs in the sixth, four runs in the eighth, and the go-ahead (and ultimately game-winning) run in the ninth inning. It was a wild comeback that left the home crowd in Toronto stunned and in disbelief, while the celebration began back on the west coast in Seattle. The celebration scenes from the watch party at T Mobile Park made their way around the internet over the weekend, but on Monday we got our best fan celebration video of them all from a Seattle Toyota dealership service center.

The video starts with three employees — one dressed for the occasion in an Ichiro jersey — are watching on a TV in the office and lose their minds when the Mariners complete the comeback, as the guy in the Ichiro jersey launches his hat in the air while jumping around. They start hi-fiving and huddle together for an adorable dance, which is when this gets really good, as another guy comes skipping out of the back and seamlessly joins the dance celebration.

My dad drives for Toyota of Seattle and works with these guys in the service center. This was caught on camera Saturday when the M’s finished off that comeback. (Wait for the guy at the end 😂) pic.twitter.com/0vsQxHMQQg — alexSSN (@alexSSN) October 10, 2022

I have never seen a purer distillation of Dudes Rock than this video. I also want to know if this is a celebration dance they do regularly, or if this was off the cuff and everyone was just vibing on the same frequency with the little kicks. Either way, I’m very happy for these guys and am also very happy for this security cam footage hitting the internet for our enjoyment.