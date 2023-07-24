The Complete ‘Madden 24’ Player Ratings For The Seattle Seahawks

This past week, the folks at EA Sports steadily unveiled this year’s player ratings for Madden 24, as the game is now three weeks away from its August 15 release date. Player ratings are always a source of debate, but they do provide at least a decent look at each team’s strengths and weaknesses, with the understanding that preseason ratings can never account for any major leaps players could potentially make in an offseason.

The Seahawks slipped into the playoffs last year as the last Wild Card team, which was a shocking result after trading Russell Wilson away in the offseason. Geno Smith (81 OVR) had a spectacular season getting the chance to start again, providing one of the best stories in the NFL, and now the question is whether he can back it up. Kenneth Walker III (87 OVR) emerged as one of the NFL’s best young backs and Tyler Lockett (89 OVR) and DK Metcalf (88 OVR) remain a top-tier receiving duo — with Jaxon Smith-Njigba (78 OVR) as an intriguing rookie addition. On defense, they’re led by their second level, with Bobby Wagner (89 OVR) still patrolling the middle at linebacker, Jamal Adams (88 OVR) and Quandre Diggs (87 OVR) making up an elite secondary, and Tariq Woolen (83 OVR) an emerging star at corner. Seattle has some questions on both of their lines, but if those hold up they could absolutely be in the mix for a playoff spot again this season, even as they rebuild a bit with young talent.

Here is the full Madden 24 depth chart for the Seahawks, broken down by position with each player’s overall rating.

QB

Geno Smith: 81

Drew Lock: 64

Holton Ahlers: 54

RB

Kenneth Walker III: 87

Zach Charbonnet: 74

DeeJay Dallas: 68

Kenny McIntosh: 64

WR

Tyler Lockett: 89

D.K. Metcalf: 88

Jaxon Smith-Njigba: 78

D’Wayne Eskridge: 72

Cody Thompson: 66

Matt Landers: 65

Dareke Young: 65

Cade Johnson: 64

Jake Bobo: 63

Easop Winston Jr.: 61

TE

Noah Fant: 78

Will Dissly: 77

Colby Parkinson: 70

Tyler Mabry: 60

Chris Stoll: 33

LT

Charles Cross: 77

Stone Forsythe: 57

RT

Abraham Lucas: 77

Jake Curhan: 60

LG

Damien Lewis: 77

Kendall Randolph: 60

Greg Eiland: 55

RG

Phil Haynes: 69

Anthony Bradford: 68

C

Evan Brown: 70

Olusegun Oluwatimi: 66

Joey Hunt: 61

DT

Bryan Mone: 68

Cameron Young: 67

Austin Faoliu: 62

LE

Dre’Mont Jones: 77

Mario Edwards Jr: 71

Mike Morris: 66

RE

Jarran Reed: 74

Myles Adams: 63

Jonah Tavai: 62

LOLB

Darrell Taylor: 73

Derick Hall: 70

Tyreke Smith: 64

MLB

Bobby Wagner: 89

Jordyn Brooks: 80

Devin Bush: 77

Nick Bellore: 67

Jon Rhattigan: 63

Cam Bright: 61

Vi Jones: 57

ROLB

Uchenna Nwosu: 79

Boye Mafe: 70

Alton Robinson: 69

Joshua Onujiogu: 60

CB

Tariq Woolen: 83

Devon Witherspoon: 78

Mike Jackson Sr.: 74

Coby Bryant: 73

Artie Burns: 69

Tre Brown: 69

Isaiah Dunn: 66

Arquon Bush: 64

Lance Boykin: 63

SS

Jamal Adams: 88

Julian Love: 80

FS

Quandre Diggs: 87

Jerrick Reed II: 65

Mo Osling III: 63

Joey Blount: 62

K

Jason Myers: 80

P

Michael Dickson: 77