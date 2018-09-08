Getty Image

The U.S. Open Final on Saturday afternoon had the potential to be historic, as Serena Williams was striving for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam victory. But the road to potentially winning another major title was made much more complicated by a number of confrontations with the chair official of the championship match.

Williams was in the finals against Naomi Osaka on Saturday, and at one point, the umpire, Carlos Ramos, believed Williams received coaching from her box. Apparently, Williams was given a thumb’s up, though it’s not clear if she even saw the gesture. The umpire did, however, and penalized Williams a point in the match.

A tennis player cannot receive coaching during a match, which is the cause of the problem. Williams was adamant that she did not cheat, which led to a heated exchange between herself and the chair umpire.