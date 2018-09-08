The U.S. Open Final on Saturday afternoon had the potential to be historic, as Serena Williams was striving for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam victory. But the road to potentially winning another major title was made much more complicated by a number of confrontations with the chair official of the championship match.
Williams was in the finals against Naomi Osaka on Saturday, and at one point, the umpire, Carlos Ramos, believed Williams received coaching from her box. Apparently, Williams was given a thumb’s up, though it’s not clear if she even saw the gesture. The umpire did, however, and penalized Williams a point in the match.
A tennis player cannot receive coaching during a match, which is the cause of the problem. Williams was adamant that she did not cheat, which led to a heated exchange between herself and the chair umpire.
Serena can fuck right off. She ruined the moment for Osaka by whining and crying along with that dipshit New York crowd and her fans booing during her ceremony.
Multiple warnings and all the drama saying don’t talk to me, you’re thief and she would never cheat or get coaching from the box because she has a daughter and she would rather lose than cheat….her coach immediately after says “yeah I was coaching”. Fuck outta here with that garbage.
“I have a daughter and I stand for what’s right for her.”
What does that have to do with this tennis match?! I’ve never seen someone use motherhood to glorify themselves anywhere close to this level. She practically throws it in everyone’s face as if the ‘accomplishment’ was on the level of curing a disease or brokering peace between 2 warring nations.