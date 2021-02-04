Serena Williams is the greatest women’s tennis player of all-time and has an extremely strong case for being the flat out tennis GOAT, men’s or women’s. She has won 23 Grand Slam tournament singles titles — 7 Australian Opens, 7 Wimbledons, 6 U.S. opens, and 3 French Opens — and is a perfect 14-0 in Grand Slam doubles finals with her sister Venus (she also has a pair of mixed doubles Grand Slam wins as well).

There is, quite simply, no one who has done what she has and her longevity in a sport that isn’t often kind to the aging process is remarkable. On Thursday, Williams, who is in the midst of the Australian Open, was featured in an Architectural Digest tour of her home, which you can watch in the video above. If you got to the 3:20 mark, you will reach the trophy room tour portion, in which she genuinely forgets what trophies she has on display because she has too many and spots a second place trophy that she threatens to throw in the trash because “we don’t keep second place.”

Let’s go over the best quotes from what is, quite simply, one of the finest flexes by an athlete in recent memory.

Very casually playing Where’s Waldo with Grand Slam trophies: “I don’t keep many of my Grand Slam trophies here, I do see an Australian Open trophy…Oh wait! There’s a U.S. Open trophy, OK!”

Only someone with a million trophies can say this: “This looks like one, I am so bad with trophies.”

Yes, only three French Opens. You’re slacking, Serena: “This is Roland Garros, the French Open. Clearly I don’t have a lot of those so I can’t tell you that one. I only have two or three, I can’t remember. Three.”

Very relatable problems: “This is like early 2000s, this is like, I don’t know, 2010? 12? I don’t know when I won.” [Spoiler Alert: She won in both 2010 and 2012 lol]

Put these bum second place trophies where they belong: “Yeah I see a second place trophy but I’m gonna put that one in the trash, it shouldn’t be in there. We don’t keep second place [shrugs].”

Just an absolute legend and a hero to all. Thank you for this, Serena.