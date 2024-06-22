The U.S. Olympic Team Trials for track and field got underway on Friday night in Eugene, Oregon, and the biggest name on track for the evening was the current world champion in the 100 meter dash, Sha’Carri Richardson.

Richardson ran a 10.65 second race in Budapest last August, becoming the fifth fastest woman in history and the first U.S. woman to win a world championship gold in the 100 meters since 2017. That performance meant Richardson arrived at U.S. Trials with lofty expectations, as she looks to become the first American woman to win Olympic gold since 1996 (Marion Jones’ 2000 gold was stripped due to testing positive for PEDs).

As she took the track for her first heat of the team trials, Richardson was heavily favored to win the heat, much less punch a ticket to the semifinals, but disaster nearly struck when she stumbled out of the blocks and had an untied shoe. However, Richardson put forth an absolutely incredible final 50 meters to run down Tamari Davis in lane 2 to win the heat and set the fastest time of the night with a 10.88.

Her closing speed here is truly stunning, and to run a 10.88 is outrageous after a start that saw her nearly end up in lane 8 next to her after an awkward start out of the blocks (and with a shoe not tied). After crossing the finish line, Richardson properly tied her right shoe and soaked in the love from the Oregon crowd.

I’d guess Richardson will be double checking her laces prior to the semis and finals on Saturday night, as she’ll look to build on that 10.88 and punch her ticket, officially, for Paris.