Shane McMahon Has Apparently Discussed A Possible Move To AEW

Apparently a move across enemy lines to AEW isn’t as far-fetched as one would think for Shane McMahon, the son of former WWE owner, Vince McMahon.

Shane was last seen in a WWE ring at WrestleMania 39 tearing his quad in a wild impromptu match that resulted in Snoop Dogg knocking out The Miz. With his father out of the company, and his brother-in-law, Paul Levesque effectively running the company, AEW announcer Jim Ross shared that Shane has called him “two or three times” and posed that a run in AEW is so crazy it could work on his podcast, Grilling JR.

Then, a few days later, Ross’ co-host, Conrad Thompson followed up with an even stronger notion that Shane-O-Mac may be at least considering the option on Grilling JR.

“There was a friend of ours, I shouldn’t say their name, but he went out of his way to text me and say, ‘Hey, that’s not as crazy as you think. I know for sure that Shane McMahon has reached out to wrestlers on the AEW roster to at least hypothetically discuss the idea.’ Are we saying that’s going to happen? No. We are saying it’s not that crazy of an idea,” Thompson said (H/T Fightful)

Shane’s last appearance on TNT was to announce he was “purchasing” WCW. If he appears on the network again, the angle could be just as memorable.