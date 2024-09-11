Shannon Sharpe found himself trending on social media on Wednesday, but it had nothing to do with anything the Hall of Famer said on First Take or his Club Shay Shay podcast. Unfortunately for Sharpe, he was a trending topic because of an Instagram Live on his account where fans that clicked on his Live were suddenly presented with what certainly sounded like two people having sex.

There was nothing to be seen, as the phone was pointed towards the ceiling, but it was a very NSFW mid-morning IG Live that no one was expecting, leading to plenty of clips being passed around Twitter and elsewhere. Later in the afternoon, Sharpe released a statement on Instagram claiming he was hacked and that his team was “working vigorously” to find out what happened.

Because Sharpe is never seen on camera, the hacked excuse certainly is plausible, although it’s fair to wonder why someone would hack an Instagram to do this on a Live, but people have done stranger things. Not appearing on camera certainly helps Sharpe’s case, especially when it comes to handling this with his ESPN and Disney bosses, because we have seen how a Hall of Fame player can get ousted from ESPN for a wild IG Live — just ask Paul Pierce.

Easily the funniest part of the whole thing was WWE superstar Ron Killings (aka R Truth) in the comments of Sharpe’s IG Live. Truth asked, “are they F**KIN??? Excuse my French,” then said “Yoo UNC that’s not PG” and finally pleaded “Hang up the phone Big Unc.” Eventually, the phone did get hung up and Sharpe is going to stick with the getting hacked story.