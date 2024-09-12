Shannon Sharpe made headlines on Wednesday afternoon, and it had nothing to do with a debate on First Take. While the details were murky, it sure sounded like Sharpe went live on Instagram Live while he was having sex with someone — nothing got caught on camera while IG broadcasted it to Sharpe’s followers.

After a statement was posted to Sharpe’s Story claiming he was hacked was taken down, the Hall of Fame tight end tweeted that he’d go onto his YouTube show, Nightcap, to discuss the incident with his co-host, Chad Johnson. While Sharpe made clear that he was not going to share any details about the person he was with, he was candid that this incident did occur, his going on IG Live was a total accident, and that his heart sank when he figured out what was going on.

“I’m someone that is extremely, extremely private, and to have one of your most intimate details be heard for the entire world to hear,” Sharpe said. “I’m embarrassed for a number of reasons … even when I’m behind closed doors, I still try to remain a level of professional, although I’m in the privacy of my own home. And I’m very disappointed in myself — not for the act, I think there are millions, billions of people of consenting age that engage in activities. But to have your most intimate detail, for the audio to be heard, I’m disappointed in myself.

“This was not staged,” Sharpe continued. “Came in, threw my phone on the bed, engaged in an activity. I did not know IG Live — I’ve never been on IG Live, I’ve never turned IG Live on, so I don’t know how it works. And so, all of a sudden, my other phone is going off, and people are calling me, FaceTime, that I’ve never talked to a day in my life on FaceTime. And I’m like, why are y’all calling me FaceTime?”

Sharpe explained that someone finally got through to him, and when he was finally told that people heard him having sex, “man, my heart sank, it dropped.”

You can watch the entire episode of Nightcap — which featured Sharpe and Johnson speaking openly about the incident while also cracking jokes about the whole thing — right here.