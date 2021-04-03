Paul Pierce turned some heads in the early hours of Saturday morning. Pierce, the retired Boston Celtics legend and current analyst for ESPN, went live on Instagram from someone’s home and broadcast himself partying. A whole lot happened and clips/photos made their way around Twitter of Pierce, surrounded by dancers, smoking and drinking. If you want to see what happened, click here, here, here, or here, but know that “Paul Pierce had a house party with a whole hell of a lot going on” is fairly NSFW.

As people woke up on Saturday and started to see what Pierce had going on, Twitter exploded with reactions. No one in the basketball world had more fun with this than Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal, with whom Pierce was teammates for a year in D.C. Beal could not believe that Pierce made a cardinal sin of IG: not hitting the “close friends” button.

P wildinnnn 😂😂😂😂 — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) April 3, 2021

Forgot to hit that close friends 🥴😂 — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) April 3, 2021

Too early for this!! 😂🤦🏽‍♂️ — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) April 3, 2021

A handful of other NBA players got in on the fun, with Kyle Kuzma calling the future Hall of Fame inductee a “sicko.”

Paul pierce a sicko 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — kuz (@kylekuzma) April 3, 2021

Truth 😂😂 — Malcolm Miller (@MalcMili13) April 3, 2021

dawg i'm weak 😂 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) April 3, 2021

seem like truth was playing some poker, had a few bad hands in a row and resorted to ig live to take his mind elsewhere for a few 🤣🤣 — SLOWMO (@KyleAnderson5) April 3, 2021

Lol naw The Truth wasn’t getting off like that 😂😂 — Miles Bridges (@MilesBridges) April 3, 2021

There hasn’t been any sort of comment from ESPN about this or anything along those lines, and we’ll keep you posted if anything comes through. In the meantime, let this be a lesson to everyone to always double check that the things you’re posting on IG that you only want your close friends to see do not break containment.