A Soccer Player Celebrated A Goal By Putting On A Spider-Man Mask

The race for the final two Champions League spots in the Bundesliga this year has been sensational. Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are almost certainly clinching two of Germany’s four spots in Europe’s top continental club tournament, while RB Leipzig, Union Berlin, and SC Freiburg are all jostling for third and fourth.

Saturday offered up a gigantic opportunity for Union Berlin and Freiburg, as the two clubs squared off in Berlin. The home side managed to take a 3-0 lead into the dressing room thanks to an early goal by Kevin Behrens and a first-half brace by Sheraldo Becker, who celebrated the first of his two strikes by pulling out a Spider-Man mask that he apparently had with him the entire game up to that point, throwing it on, and doing his signature celebration where he drops down to a knee and pretends to shoot webs out of his hands.

SHERALDO BECKER SCORES AND BRINGS OUT THE SPIDER-MAN MASK 🕸️ pic.twitter.com/G9mHrHYusJ — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 13, 2023

“The celebration is for my kids,” Becker has said about the celebration in the past. “They simply love it when I score and celebrate like that.”

In addition to his two goals — his 12th and 13th of the campaign — Becker assisted Behrens on the opener. It’s not a bad day at the office, especially considering that he got to wear a superhero mask at work.