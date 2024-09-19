It seemed a forgone conclusion that Shohei Ohtani would become the first player in MLB history to record 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in MLB history. Ohtani, the star outfielder for the Los Angeles Dodgers, entered Thursday afternoon’s game against the Miami Marlins with 48 homers and 49 stolen bases, and with 10 games left to go in the season, the greatest baseball player on the planet had plenty of time to create the 50/50 club.

Instead of cutting it close, Ohtani decided to just take care of all his outstanding business on Thursday … and, in the process, put forth the greatest performance we’ve ever seen from a hitter in a single MLB game. After doubling to lead off the game, Ohtani stole third base, giving him 50 steals on the season.

The stolen base that gave Shohei Ohtani his 50th of the season! He has been successful on his last 27 stolen base attempts 🤯 pic.twitter.com/rsSHCsG27L — MLB (@MLB) September 19, 2024

Fast-forward to the top of the sixth inning where the Dodgers were up, 7-3, and Ohtani was 3-for-3 with a pair of steals on the day. On the second pitch of the at-bat, Ohtani moved one homer away from immortality by launching a pitch 438 feet into right center.

SHOHEI OHTANI LEAVES THE YARD 🚀

49TH HOME RUN 🤯

ONE HOME RUN AWAY FROM HISTORY 😮 pic.twitter.com/HYYA1XisR8 — MLB (@MLB) September 19, 2024

His next at-bat came in the top of the seventh, where he once again went yard to give himself 50 home runs on the year with an opposite field dinger.

SHOHEI OHTANI HAS DONE IT 50 HOME RUNS | 50 STOLEN BASES HISTORY pic.twitter.com/GRVJUCbpja — MLB (@MLB) September 19, 2024

Think he was done? Nope! Ohtani got one more at-bat, this one in the top of the ninth. He went yard again, driving in three runs with a 440 bomb to right center field.

6-FOR-6

THREE HOME RUNS

10 RUNS BATTED IN SHOHEI OHTANI HAVE MERCY 🤯 pic.twitter.com/VMJp9OqgjZ — MLB (@MLB) September 19, 2024

On the day, Ohtani went 6-for-6 with three homers, 10 RBIs, and two stolen bases as the Dodgers picked up a 20-4 win. This is where I remind you that he is one of the best pitchers in the world, and will go back to doing that next year. The Dodgers are paying him a lot of money, but he is truly worth every penny.