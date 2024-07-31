usa gymnastics team
Getty Image
Sports

Simone Biles Amended The US Women’s Gymnastics Team Nickname From FAAFO To Something More Family Friendly

The United States women’s gymnastics team will bring back a gold medal from the Paris Olympics. On Tuesday, the team of Simone Biles, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee, and Hezly Rivera wrapped up a gold in the women’s artistic team all-around, marking the third time in four Olympic Games that the U.S. won gold — the team took home silver back in 2021.

While there are still individual medals that need to be handed out, the Americans were able to roll to the team title, as they won by nearly six points over the team that won silver, Italy. And after it was all over, Biles got asked in a press conference by retired American gymnast Aly Raisman if this team has a nickname. They do, although there was a little consternation around revealing this.

“Eff around and find out,” Biles said, leading to the team’s nickname becoming F.A.A.F.O.

Now, I think it’s a very good nickname, but Biles decided to take to Twitter a little later in the day and offer up something a little more family-friendly.

In fairness to Biles, “Golden Girls” is a pretty sick nickname, too, and I’m very excited to see this get put on t-shirts to celebrate what the team accomplished.

