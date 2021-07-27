Getty Image
Sports

Simone Biles Withdrew From The Olympics Team Gymnastics Final Due To ‘A Medical Issue’

by: Twitter

Perhaps no athlete generated more buzz in the lead-up to the Tokyo Olympics than American gymnastics star Simone Biles. The most dominant gymnast of all time, the 24-year-old Biles was expected to shoulder the load for the United States en route to winning a host of gold medals this summer.

Unfortunately, after a vault where Biles didn’t quite look like herself during the team final on Tuesday, she spoke to a trainer and then left the arena. When Biles returned, she was not warming up with the Americans, and it was announced shortly after on the broadcast that she would withdraw the team gymnastics final.

Reports out of Tokyo indicated that the decision was related to Biles’ mental health, and eventually, USA Gymnastics released a statement regarding her potential availability going forward.

With Biles out, the United States has to turn to Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee, and Grace McCallum — all of whom are first-time Olympians — on all of its remaining events. Beyond the fact that losing Biles for the remainder of the team events is a gigantic hurdle to need to overcome, the Americans also trailed the Russian Olympic Committee by 2.5 points following two rotations.

Biles came into the Olympics seeking to add on to her four gold medals, and the overwhelming likelihood was that she was going to continue to expand her collection. Her next scheduled events begin on Thursday.

