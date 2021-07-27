Perhaps no athlete generated more buzz in the lead-up to the Tokyo Olympics than American gymnastics star Simone Biles. The most dominant gymnast of all time, the 24-year-old Biles was expected to shoulder the load for the United States en route to winning a host of gold medals this summer.

Unfortunately, after a vault where Biles didn’t quite look like herself during the team final on Tuesday, she spoke to a trainer and then left the arena. When Biles returned, she was not warming up with the Americans, and it was announced shortly after on the broadcast that she would withdraw the team gymnastics final.

Reports are stating that Simone Biles is being attended to by a trainer and has left the field of play at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre #Tokyo2020 #SimoneBiles has not warmed up for the uneven bars, USA's second apparatus and reserve Jordan Chiles has. More to come.. pic.twitter.com/dGyacVsVQO — #Tokyo2020 (@Tokyo2020) July 27, 2021

Biles has returned to arena with her foot strapped heavily. Jordan Chiles will perform next on the uneven bars in Biles's place. — #Tokyo2020 (@Tokyo2020) July 27, 2021

Reports out of Tokyo indicated that the decision was related to Biles’ mental health, and eventually, USA Gymnastics released a statement regarding her potential availability going forward.

A Team USA coach said that Simone Biles' exit from the gymnastics team event "is not injury related." Coach said it is a "mental issue she is having," per NBC broadcast. — Al Butler (@ALaboutSports) July 27, 2021

Official statement: "Simone Biles has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue. She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions." Thinking of you, Simone! pic.twitter.com/QA1GYHwWTv — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) July 27, 2021

With Biles out, the United States has to turn to Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee, and Grace McCallum — all of whom are first-time Olympians — on all of its remaining events. Beyond the fact that losing Biles for the remainder of the team events is a gigantic hurdle to need to overcome, the Americans also trailed the Russian Olympic Committee by 2.5 points following two rotations.

Biles came into the Olympics seeking to add on to her four gold medals, and the overwhelming likelihood was that she was going to continue to expand her collection. Her next scheduled events begin on Thursday.