Snoop Dogg wears about a billion different hats, with his latest one being donned over the weekend when he hopped into the announce booth for the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. fight and turned in a performance that got a whole lot of people into the idea of him being around boxing more frequently. According to Ryan Kavanaugh of Triller, the company that put on the fight, fans are going to get their wish sometime soon.

Kavanaugh spoke to TMZ and revealed that he’s joining forces with Snoop on a boxing league called The Fight Club. Apparently, the Tyson-Jones fight — which ended in a split draw after eight rounds — was just an appetizer for something even bigger in the works.

“I can tell you that the main fight — I can’t say it yet — but it’s gonna be something that everybody wants to see,” Kavanaugh said. “If you thought (Tyson vs. Jones) is big, I think that this would be even larger from a worldwide-appetite perspective and something that people want to see.”

It is unclear whether the plan is to have fights between older fighters that are still big draws or if this would be used as a way to elevate some of the biggest up-and-coming names in the sport. Regardless, as long as Snoop is in the announce booth, we suspect people are going to be really, really happy.