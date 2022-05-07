luton town goal
A Soccer Player Scored A Goal By Standing Behind A Goalkeeper And Waiting For Him To Put The Ball Down

It’s been 30 years since Luton Town has played in the top flight of English football, and on Saturday, the Hatters officially punched their ticket to the EFL Championship play-off. On the surface, the way they managed to do it — a 1-0 win over lower-table side Reading — isn’t all that impressive, but the manor in which that goal came led to a moment to remember for supporters of the club.

Reading goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland held the ball in his hands during injury time in the first half, surveyed the pitch, and instead of hoofing it up the field, noticed that no one was near him and ostensibly wanted to put it down and kill off the remaining seconds in the half and get to the dressing room tied at zero. What he did not notice — in part because he does not have eyes in the back of his head — is that Luton Town’s Harry Cornick stood behind him and waited for him to let his guard down.

Once that happened, Cornick swooped in, took the ball, and put it into the back of the net.

After the game, Cornick explained exactly how he made this happen, and more or less said he figured he might as well try it.

Let this be a lesson to all young athletes: sometimes, shenanigans work.

