It’s been 30 years since Luton Town has played in the top flight of English football, and on Saturday, the Hatters officially punched their ticket to the EFL Championship play-off. On the surface, the way they managed to do it — a 1-0 win over lower-table side Reading — isn’t all that impressive, but the manor in which that goal came led to a moment to remember for supporters of the club.

Reading goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland held the ball in his hands during injury time in the first half, surveyed the pitch, and instead of hoofing it up the field, noticed that no one was near him and ostensibly wanted to put it down and kill off the remaining seconds in the half and get to the dressing room tied at zero. What he did not notice — in part because he does not have eyes in the back of his head — is that Luton Town’s Harry Cornick stood behind him and waited for him to let his guard down.

Once that happened, Cornick swooped in, took the ball, and put it into the back of the net.

Unreal from Harry Cornick. pic.twitter.com/AEa1l9aC3V — Tactically Matt (@TacticallyMatt) May 7, 2022

We love Harry Cornick!💙🧡 GOAL!!!!! 1-0 Luton! pic.twitter.com/Qs0R65pETN — dianne jolly (@diannejolly1) May 7, 2022

After the game, Cornick explained exactly how he made this happen, and more or less said he figured he might as well try it.

"I thought I'm just going to try my luck and hide behind him" 🤷 Harry Cornick takes us through THAT Luton goal that has taken them to the play-offs 🤣🙌 pic.twitter.com/bsAl0ehBl7 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) May 7, 2022

Let this be a lesson to all young athletes: sometimes, shenanigans work.