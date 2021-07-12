Shohei Ohtani has become baseball’s biggest star in 2021, as he does things for the Angels that no one has done in MLB since Babe Ruth, leading the league in home runs with 33 while posting a 3.49 ERA in 13 starts on the mound. He is a two-way superstar, earning an All-Star nod as both a pitcher and position player, and is also going to compete in the Home Run Derby, making it one of the most anticipated Derbys in recent history. He’s also going to start as the American League’s pitcher and bat leadoff on Tuesday.

Angels star Shohei Ohtani will be the American League All-Star team starting pitcher and bat leadoff as designated hitter less than 24 hours after competing in the Home Run Derby as the No. 1 seed. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 12, 2021

All of this is to say, Ohtani is a superstar and every time he hits another mammoth home run it gets shared far and wide across social media. With ESPN set to carry the Derby where he is the undoubted face, one would think they’d look to their biggest program to build more excitement for the Ohtani show. However, on First Take, the debate on Monday wasn’t about Ohtani’s skills on the field but instead Stephen A. Smith offering a xenophobic argument that it’s bad for baseball that he’s the face of the sport when he communicates to English-speaking reporters through an interpreter.

Stephen A Smith saying that Shohei Ohtani, responsible for the 10 highest viewed regular season games this year and what will likely be the most watched HRD ever, shouldn’t be considered a face of baseball because he needs an interpreter. Kindly piss off pic.twitter.com/NlCXPGxKFj — Brain (@brian_slosh) July 12, 2021

I'll pull the whole thing since First Take is re-airing on ESPN 2 right now but here's another bit pic.twitter.com/FpXTkUvBW6 — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) July 12, 2021

The full segment, which can be viewed here, isn’t any better, and Smith’s comments immediately went viral for all the wrong reasons and have brought rightful fury his way for trotting out old, racist tropes about foreign players. ESPN’s Joon Lee, in particular, offered a thread explaining exactly why Stephen A.’s comments were so hurtful and wrong.

Telling anyone — let alone a generational, one-in-a-lifetime baseball talent who's currently doing something completely unprecedented — to just "learn English" completely underestimates and devalues the difficulty of immigrating to the United States — Joon 이준엽 (@joonlee) July 12, 2021

This type of xenophobic rhetoric isn't limited to just Ohtani in the Western media Top-40 radio refuses to play BTS because the majority of their catalog is not in English. Despite being the biggest band in the world, BTS doesn't get played on US radio https://t.co/Wyw9HjKomh — Joon 이준엽 (@joonlee) July 12, 2021

The success of groups like BTS and other foreign language stars like Bad Bunny show that English is losing power as the central language of capitalism and that people worldwide will adjust The marketing of a transcendent superstar like Shohei Ohtani should reflect that reality — Joon 이준엽 (@joonlee) July 12, 2021

Others also chimed in, pointing out how dreadful the First Take segment was and how Smith’s comments also were just flat-out wrong given the immense popularity of Ohtani and how he’s brought more eyes to baseball by the sheer magnetism of his play on the field.

Perhaps we shouldn’t ask the most multitalented player in recorded baseball history to cut up lil morsels of English soundbites and make airplane noises while spoonfeeding them to us too — Pablo S. Torre (@PabloTorre) July 12, 2021

we should really instead talk about why it’s so hard for mainstream media in north america to promote and celebrate asian athletes as they do everyone else https://t.co/25CKazeznU — alex (@steven_lebron) July 12, 2021

Stephen A: "If you are a star and you need an interpreter… that might have something to do with your inability to ingratiate yourself with that young demographic to attract them to a sport" Flat-out racist and moronic. https://t.co/foEkY39VSt — Kaelen Jones (@kaelenjones) July 12, 2021

After the xenophobia, the worst part of this take is that the Angels have had the absolute best player in baseball for the last decade and only now are people tuning in to watch the team. Ohtani is wonderful for baseball https://t.co/CpsQMayTb7 — Phillip Barnett (@regularbarnett) July 12, 2021