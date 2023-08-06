Iyo Sky is the new WWE Women’s Champion after cashing her Money in the Bank contract to pin Bianca Belair, who briefly became the champion after winning a triple threat match against Asuka and Charlotte Flair.

IYO SKY IS YOUR NEW WWE WOMEN'S CHAMPION!!!@Iyo_SkyWWE cashed in her #MITB contract at #SummerSlam and we have a Damage CTRL celebration live in Detroit! pic.twitter.com/CQgHeqxrew — WWE (@WWE) August 6, 2023

The Women’s Championship triple threat match took its fair share of twists, with Charlotte Flair doing everything she could to become a 15-time champion. Belair began to earn an advantage before leaving midway through the match with an apparent knee injury.

As she was being helped to the back, Flair and Asuka traded blows before the challenger locked in the figure-eight. Belair stumbled back to the ring, made her way to the top rope, and hit a 450-splash on Flair.

The action continued from there, as Flair attempted to submit Belair, only to received the poison mist to the eyes from Asuka. With Flair out of the way, Belair rolled Asuka up to become champion. But shortly after the bell rang, while the new champ was dealing with a knee injury, Bayley and Sky made their way to the ring.

Bayley used Sky’s briefcase to take out Flair and then Asuka. As they climbed into the ring, Belair attacked Bayley, but Sky used her briefcase to take Belair’s knee out. And after the bell rung, Sky hit a moonsault and pinned Belair to win the title for the first time in her career.