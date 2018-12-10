‘Sunday Night Baseball’ Will Start An Hour Earlier Next Season

Getty Image

Since 1990, Sunday Night Baseball has become a showcase for Major League Baseball on ESPN. But getting a nationally televised game in prime time does have its costs, though they usually don’t appear on the scoreboard. The 8 p.m. start time for what’s often the final game of a series can be tough on teams in the middle of a road trip, which is why things appear to be changing next season.

According to the Associated Press, one bit of news that came out of the Las Vegas meetings is that Sunday Night Baseball, the long-running ESPN property, will start games an hour earlier this upcoming season.

That means a start that’s much closer to many local start times on other days of the week. And teams say that the hour does make a big difference.