The Niners First Touchdown Of The Game Came On A Pass To The Fullback

The first half of the Super Bowl was highly competitive, even if a bit slower paced and lower scoring than the public may have been expecting. The Niners scored first on a field goal, which the Chiefs followed up with 10 straight points, headlined by a Patrick Mahomes keeper on a speed option.

San Francisco’s offense had stalled out ever since its first drive yielded just three points, and they desperately needed to find some answers on that side of the ball after Jimmy Garoppolo threw a pick on his previous drive to allow Kansas City to take a touchdown lead. As such, they leaned heavily on their rushing attack, which has carried them in these playoffs, and once they were able to get that moving, they could open up passing lanes in play action.

That was how they got into the endzone for the first time in the game, late in the second quarter, on a play action bootleg that saw fullback/tight end Kyle Juszczyk shake free of a tackler and get in for six.

FULLBACK TOUCHDOWN IN THE SUPER BOWL.

Harrison Butker would tie it up with the extra point, making it 10-10 late in the half. While Juszczyk didn’t line up at fullback on the play, rather being on the line at tight end, it still counts as a fullback touchdown in the Super Bowl in all of our hearts, and for that we thank Kyle SHanahan.