Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, Bianca Belair, and Becky Lynch earned the win over Bayley, Nikki Cross, Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai after Lynch put SKY and Kai through a table in the opening match at Survivor Series.

EL LEG DROP DE BECKY LYNCH SOBRE IYO Y DAKOTA PARA GANAR LOS WAR GAMES #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/zVZnrpNnMI — Luigi (@LuigiWrestling) November 27, 2022

Bianca Belair opened the match against Dakota Kai, but was quickly overwhelmed when IYO SKY made it a 2-on-1 advantage.

After Asuka made her way to the ring, Nikki Cross introduced the first weapons to the match. Alexa Bliss followed before Bayley made her way to the ring and tossed in a handful of ladders and a table.

Yim and Ripley made their way to the cage before Lynch made her grand return as the last member of Belair’s squad, joining the team four months after being beaten down following her SummerSlam loss by Damage CTRL.

SKY took out Yim and Belair with a moonsault from the top of the WarGames cage, leading to every competitor being laid out in the ring. With everyone back on their feet, Ripley broke a ladder by driving Yim through one in the corner. Belair and Lynch then stood toe-to-toe with Damage CTRL, where Belair and Lynch traded KOD’s and Manhandle slams to Kai and Sky.

Belair put Sky and Kai on a table in the corner when Bayley tried to scale the cage, but Belair put KOD’d her into the cage. Lynch then dropped a leg drop from the top of the cage through the table for the pinball.