The Buffalo Bills and the Baltimore Ravens went into the locker room at halftime on Saturday night in the midst of a 3-3 rock fight. Buffalo got the ball out of the break, and before the third quarter came to an end, they managed to get six points on back-to-back possessions.

The catch: Only one of those possessions involved Buffalo’s offense taking the field. After Josh Allen connected with Stefon Diggs for a score, Baltimore’s offense came out and managed to march down the field. They got into a goal-to-go situation, and failed to punch it in on the first two plays of the series.

Then, on third-and-goal, Lamar Jackson had his eyes on sure-handed tight end Mark Edwards, who was standing in the end zone. Jackson’s issue was that Bills corner Taron Johnson read Jackson’s mind, reeling in the pass and taking off in the other direction for a record-setting score.

The first turnover of the game managed to be a 101-yard pick six, tied for the longest pick six in postseason history. This also marked the first postseason interception of Johnson’s career, and in what might be the understatement of the year, it came at a pretty fortunate time for the 6,700 folks in the stadium in Western New York.