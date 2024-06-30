Simone Biles is ready to compete in Paris this summer. Biles, the legendary American gymnast who has been part of the team at each of the last two Olympic Games, is in the midst of yet another dominant year, and is currently tearing up the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in Minneapolis.

Biles found herself in first place after Day 1 of the Team Trials, which included a dominant floor exercise. Biles started her routine with the Taylor Swift single “…Ready for It?,” and over the ensuing 90 seconds, she performed a routine that put her in first place in the exercise.

The clip went viral, as is usually the case when Biles does something incredible during a competition, and caught the attention of Swift. She hopped into the replies of the official account for NBC’s coverage of the Olympics and the Paralympics and expressed her support for Biles, while making clear that she’s watched the routine “so many times.”

Watched this so many times and still unready. She’s ready for it tho👏👏👏🥇🇺🇸❤️ — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 29, 2024

This is not the first time Swift has expressed her support for Biles, as the pop star was one of the most prominent voices who spoke out in the aftermath of Biles withdrawing from the U.S. Olympic team and only competing and medaling in the balance beam in Tokyo.