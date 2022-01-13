david culley
Getty Image
Sports

The Texans Fired Head Coach David Culley After One Year

TwitterAssociate Editor

The Houston Texans will enter the NFL‘s coaching carousel for the second year in a row. Despite only giving him one year to serve in the position, multiple reports indicate that the Texans have decided to fire head coach David Culley, who led the team to a 4-13 record during the 2021 campaign.

According to Schefter, the possibility of Culley being a one-and-done as the head coach for the Texans existed from the moment he put pen to paper on a contract, as the 66-year-old only had two years of guaranteed money on his deal.

Culley came to the Texans after a long career as an assistant. After becoming a college coach in 1978, Culley took his first NFL job in 1994 and has been in the league ever since. He joined Houston after spending the previous two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens as the team’s assistant head coach, wide receivers coach, and passing game coordinator.

According to McClain, the search for a new coach will be conducted by general manager Nick Caserio, and we should not “be surprised if it’s someone he and [football executive Jack] Easterby worked with at New England.” It is worth noting that one such person who would fit this bill is now-former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
×