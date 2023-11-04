As seems to happen every year, Texas A&M has struggled to meet lofty preseason expectations, as the Aggies came into Saturday’s game in Oxford, Mississippi at 5-3 on the season and were 3-point underdogs on the road to Ole Miss.

The Rebels jumped on the Aggies early, taking a quick 14-0 lead, but Texas A&M would fight their way back into the game in the second and third quarters. However, that need to fight back got taken a bit too literally by Aggies defensive lineman Shemar Turner, as on an Ole Miss drive in the third quarter he took exception to Ole Miss offensive lineman Micah Pettus putting a little extra stank on a pancake block in the red zone, with Pettus standing over Turner’s head. In return, Turner threw a full-on uppercut right to Pettus’ nuts that earned him an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and an ejection.

Shemar Turner ejected for this exchange pic.twitter.com/c0o4NlnCDQ — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) November 4, 2023

Usually you see guys be a bit more subtle with a low blow, but Turner put all he had into this punch and, I guess, if you’re gonna do it you might as well get your money’s worth.

The penalty gave Ole Miss a first-and-goal from the 6-yard line, and they would score a touchdown on the very next play to extend their lead to 28-14. While the Aggies would get that TD back on the next drive, they are now down a key defensive tackle for the rest of the game because he couldn’t help but go full Ric Flair with the low blow.