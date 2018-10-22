Getty Image

Blake Bortles hasn’t had the best week of his NFL career. The fifth year NFL quarterback was benched on Sunday after struggling against Houston Texans, getting benched for Cody Kessler in a 20-7 loss.

Just months after leading the Jaguars to the AFC Championship game, Bortles has regressed back to the middling quarterback he’s been much of his career. Still, Bortles was essentially given a vote of confidence by head coach Doug Marrone on Monday, putting him back in as starting quarterback of the Jaguars.

Statement from Head Coach Doug Marrone: "I spoke to both quarterbacks this afternoon and told them that Blake will be our team's starting quarterback. I believe this gives us the best opportunity to win." pic.twitter.com/eDXVHtUrTf — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) October 22, 2018

But all this talk online about Blake Bortles, real life human quarterback, got some fans of The Good Place confused. One of them, comedian and The Big Sick creator Kumail Nanjiani, made his confusion clear on Twitter on Monday evening: he didn’t know Bortles was actually a real NFL quarterback.