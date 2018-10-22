Some ‘The Good Place’ Fans Thought Blake Bortles Was A Fake Jaguars Quarterback

Blake Bortles hasn’t had the best week of his NFL career. The fifth year NFL quarterback was benched on Sunday after struggling against Houston Texans, getting benched for Cody Kessler in a 20-7 loss.

Just months after leading the Jaguars to the AFC Championship game, Bortles has regressed back to the middling quarterback he’s been much of his career. Still, Bortles was essentially given a vote of confidence by head coach Doug Marrone on Monday, putting him back in as starting quarterback of the Jaguars.

But all this talk online about Blake Bortles, real life human quarterback, got some fans of The Good Place confused. One of them, comedian and The Big Sick creator Kumail Nanjiani, made his confusion clear on Twitter on Monday evening: he didn’t know Bortles was actually a real NFL quarterback.

