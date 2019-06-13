Twitter

The Office has been embroiled in a hockey battle for the last fortnight, and with Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals came one last big prank from the actor who played Jim on the show. John Krasinski, who had an on-screen romance with Jenna Fischer’s Pam the entirety of the show’s run on NBC, saw himself on the other end of a hockey rivalry when his Boston Bruins met Fischer’s St. Louis Blues in the Stanley Cup Finals.

The two are good friends off TV, though not actually married unlike the hopes of many hardcore Office fans. And the series has put their friendship to the test. They’ve sparred back and forth on social media, with the Bruins and Blues both encouraging them. But on Wednesday, in Boston at Game 7, Krasinski was in the building. And he brought a secret weapon.

“Jenna Fischer, I know we’ve been having our ups and downs lately, but I just wanted to say I’m really sorry that you’re not here,” Krasinski said in a video he posted to Twitter before Game 7. “This is your seat right here and I’m really bummed that you couldn’t make it.”

Krasinski keeps talking, mentioning that he hopes the best team wins. Then he lets someone by him to take the seat next to him and, oh, it’s David Denman, who played Pam’s fiancé Roy in the show.