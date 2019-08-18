FS1

The Washington Nationals played hosts to both the Milwaukee Brewers and Jack White’s band, The Raconteurs, on Saturday night. While both were there for the start of the game and saw it come to the end in extra innings, there was a pretty solid stretch where The Raconteurs had to bail on the proceedings.

You see, White and company wanted to kill some time at the ballpark before playing a show at The Anthem in Washington, D.C. White, as we all know from various pictures on the internet, enjoys baseball, and who doesn’t love to spend a lovely summer evening enjoying a beer while watching America’s Pastime? Well, at the conclusion of the third inning, The Raconteurs packed up shop and made what Google Maps tells me is a 1.2-mile trip to the venue.

The band did their thing, then got word that the game was still going on. So like any group of people with tickets to a baseball game and the ability to get there, they went back to the stadium, according to Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports.