The last thing Pardeep Nagra wanted to do was disrupt a sport.

In 1999, he was at the top of his game. He had risen swiftly through the boxing ranks, winning the Ontario flyweight amateur boxing championship before shifting his sights to the national level. As he prepared to fight for his right to compete at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, his professional career came crashing down thanks to an obscure Canadian Amateur Boxing Association rule.

Having a beard was considered a safety hazard and against the rules. Nagra however was — and is — a member of the Sikh faith. His religion prohibits shaving any of his facial hair, so Nagra refused on those grounds. The CABA proceeded to ban him from the Olympic qualifying, derailing his career and setting up a high-profile court battle.

It’s that court battle that drew in Prem Singh, a fellow practicing Sikh, living in Canada at the time.