Tiger Woods Called Nike’s Colin Kaepernick Ad ‘Powerful’ As Online Sales Surge

#Nike #Tiger Woods
09.07.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The fallout from Nike unveiling a “Just Do It” ad campaign featuring blackballed quarterback Colin Kaepernick is thus: a small but vocal segment of the population defaced or burned their already-purchased Nike merchandise. Once that went viral, a bunch of people bought even more Nike gear, it seems.

So much for that boycott, I guess.

MarketWatch reported on Friday that Nike’s online sales jumped 31 percent in the wake of the ad’s release and public reaction to the campaign. It’s different from Nike’s stock prices, which critics of the ad campaign and those skeptical of its potential success obsessed over in the wake of the announcement.

